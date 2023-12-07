Heavy rain across north India: Wisma Putra coordinating efforts to locate 12 Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) is actively coordinating efforts to locate a group of 12 Malaysians who cannot be contacted by their respective families after the heavy rain phenomenon that hit the northern region of India on Sunday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Wisma Putra said search efforts were being carried out via the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi in collaboration with the Indian authorities.

The high commission was informed that the group in question was participating in an adventure expedition in Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh.

“Any latest developments regarding the status of the Malaysians who are affected in this incident will be communicated from time to time,“ he said.

In the meantime, the Malaysian High Commission in India will continue to monitor developments in Himachal Pradesh and advise Malaysians who need consular assistance to call +91 85955 50594 or email to mwdelhi@kln.gov.my.

Wisma Putra also advises Malaysians to be more careful and stay alert and always follow the weather updates in every location they visit.

According to local media reports, at least 31 people died in the state of Himachal Pradesh due to the heavy rain phenomenon, while hundreds of tourists were stranded in the Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi districts. - Bernama