Heavy rain among causes of floods in Malacca

MALACCA: Continuous heavy rain of up to 100 millilitres (mm) a day is one of the causes of the flood disaster in Malacca, especially in Jasin.

Malacca Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said the readings were measured at several telemetry stations of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in the state on Wednesday.

“The continuous rain caused an increase in the river water overflowing the bank and causing flooding in the surrounding areas.

“However, most of the river water levels in Malacca are still at the alert level at the moment,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said that currently its high tide but the seawater is not high and does not prevent the flood water from gradually flowing to the sea.

The Meteorological Department today issued a warning of continuous rain at alert level in Malacca until tomorrow.

The number of flood victims in Malacca continued to increase to 379 people from 97 families at 8 this morning compared to 204 people from 50 victims at 8 last night. - Bernama