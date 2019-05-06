Heavy rain in Perlis, Kedah and Penang tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorology Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) issued a weather warning alert (yellow) as heavy rain was expected to occur over the states of Perlis, Kedah and Penang from tomorrow until Wednesday.

According to MetMalaysia’s official website, the criteria for the warning alert level is that heavy rainfall is expected to occur within one to three days or continuous rainfall is taking place but has not yet reached a stream of heavy rain.

Stage warning of heavy rain is divided into three criteria — cautious (yellow), bad (orange) and danger (red). — Bernama