Heavy rain in several states to continue until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain is expected to prevail in several places in Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan until tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department today.

The department issued a bad weather warning in Hilir Perak and Muallim in Perak; Gua Musang (Kelantan); Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Pekan (Pahang); Sepang (Selangor); Jelebu (Negeri Sembilan) and Putrajaya.

In a statement posted on its website, MetMalaysia also issued an alert weather warning in several areas where continuous rain is expected, namely Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Penang; Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk and Batang Padang in Perak.

The alert warning also involved Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Terengganu; Bera and Rompin (Pahang); Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin in Negeri Sembilan; Melaka as well as Tangkak, Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat in Johor. — Bernama