Heavy rain, storms expected in several states until tomorrow night: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Labuan today until 10 pm tomorrow (Oct 24).

According to a MetMalaysia statement issued at 6.35 pm, the areas in Negeri Sembilan include Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau.

The areas in Sarawak are Serian, Samarahan (Simunjan), Sri Aman, Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah (Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Kapit and Belaga), Bintulu, Miri and Limbang. - Bernama