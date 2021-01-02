Heavy rain warning for 5 states

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain is expected to occur over the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Sabah today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, in a statement said the bad weather was expected to hit Kuantan, Pekan, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Rompin in Pahang; as well as the districts of Johor Bahru, Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, Batu Pahat and Potian in Johor.

Kelantan and Terengganu are also expected to experience similar weather, it said.

MetMalaysia said heavy rain is also expected Tuaran, Ranau, Kota Belud, Telupid, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah. — Bernama