Heavy rain warning for Sarawak until Feb 20

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow level (alert) weather warning with heavy rain expected to occur in Kuching, Serian and Samarahan, Sarawak until tomorrow (Feb 20).

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said that strong northeasterly winds of 50 to 60 km per hour with waves reaching 4.5 metres are also expected to occur in the waters of the East Coast states in the peninsula, Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan during the same period.

“The phenomenon could risk the overflow of seawater on the coast and river estuaries in these areas,” the statement said.- Bernama