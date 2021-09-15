Heavy rainfall cause landslide in Jalan Penampang-Tambunan

KOTA KINABALU: Heavy and continuous rainfall since 12.30pm today triggered a landslide at Jalan Segumau Madsiang Jalan Penampang-Tambunan at about 3.30pm.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Misran Bisara said firemen together with the K9 Unit rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

Based on a video clip shared via WhatsApp, several villagers were seen helping affected victims in the landslide, in which three cars were also trapped under the rubble.

Misran said so far, the firemen are in the process of rescuing the victims in Kampung Bantayan, Inanam, and advised the villagers to move to higher ground before a rise in the water level.

Meanwhile, the Penampang District Disaster Management Secretariat informed that at present, there are 13 villages affected with nine roads flooded in the Penampang district.

The affected villages and localities are Kampung Kolopis, Kampung Baru Luyang, Bundusan, Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Bundusan, Penampang Proper, Kampung Sugud, Kampung Inobong, Kampung Kambau,Taman Manis, Kampung Nambazan, Kampung Dungkahang, Taman Sahabat and Kampung Tuavon.

According to the secretariat, a relief centre at Penampang Sports Complex Club was opened at 3.30pm, housing five flood victims from the district.

Many netizens shared videos on Facebook showing the flood situation in Bundusan and Pavilion in Penampang, which resulted in traffic congestion. — Bernama