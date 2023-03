Heavy rainfall expected in Pahang, Johor until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level heavy rain warning for Pahang and Johor until tomorrow.

In a statement today, it said continuous heavy rainfall is expected in Rompin, Pahang, as well as Segamat, Kluang and Mersing in Johor.

A severe-level heavy rain warning has also been issued for Pekan, Pahang, and several areas in Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru) until tomorrow.

During the same period, continuous rain is also expected in Pahang (Maran, Kuantan and Bera), Negeri Sembilan (Jempol and Tampin), and Melaka.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for several divisions in Sarawak, involving Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit), and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu) for today. - Bernama