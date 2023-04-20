Heavy traffic at Gombak toll plaza this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy traffic was reported from the Gombak toll plaza heading to the east coast at 11 am today as city folks continued to head back to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the number of vehicles has been increasing since yesterday, and the traffic flow is congested up to Genting Sempah, Pahang.

“However, the traffic flow on the East Cost Expressway 1 and 2 was reported to be smooth in both directions,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for PLUS Malaysia Berhad said smooth traffic flow was also reported on two major highways heading north and south, namely at the Sungai Besi toll plaza and Jalan Duta toll plaza.

In a tweet, PLUS reported that traffic to the north was slow from Slim River to Sungkai, and an accident had occurred at Kilometre 301.8 northbound from Bangi to Kajang.

The public can get the latest information on the traffic situation by contacting the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 or via the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1800-88-7752 and the Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. - Bernama