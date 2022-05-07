Heavy traffic flow to Klang Valley as many seize free toll rates

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on major highways heading to the Klang Valley is congested as many take the opportunity of free toll rates on the North-South Expressway and the East Coast Expressway (LPT) from midnight last night until tomorrow, to return homes after the Aidilfitri holiday.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said as of noon today, traffic flow on the North-South Expressway towards the Klang Valley was congested from Sungai Petani Selatan to Bertam; Permatang Pauh to Perai and from Juru to Bandar Cassia.

“There is also a 10-kilometres congestion from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar and slow-moving traffic from Bukit Merah to Taiping; Sungai Perak to Menora Tunnel; Ipoh to Simpang Pulai, Gua Tempurung to Tapah; Tapah rest and service (R&R) area to Bidor; Ladang Bikam to Sungkai and Bukit Beruntung heading to Rawang,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that the traffic flow from the east coast saw congestion in Karak heading towards Bukit Tinggi, while for those travelling from the south, there was slow-moving traffic from Skudai to Kulai, Yong Peng to Pagoh and from the Senawang R&R area to Port Dickson.

“The outbound traffic from the Klang Valley on the main highways is under control,” he said. — Bernama