Heavy traffic on main highways towards Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy and slow traffic flow on the main highways heading to the Klang Valley is expected to continue until midnight or early tomorrow morning as city folks began their return home after the Chinese New Year holidays.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said as of 4.30 pm, traffic was slow westbound in Bentong Timur heading towards Bukit Tinggi and before the Gombak Toll Plaza.

“Congestion was also reported from the south from the Tapah RnR to Bukit Beruntung, and west towards the capital at Bentong Timur to the Bentong Toll Plaza,“ he said.

Traffic flow was also found to be slow after the Bentong Toll Plaza to Lentang directly to Bukit Tinggi due to the increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free line at 1-800-88-0000 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as its Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama