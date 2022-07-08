Heavy traffic on major highways this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow is getting heavier on main highways heading to the north, south and east coast of the peninsula as of 11 am today as more people return to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha.

However, no unusual congestion has been reported so far.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted, said the number of vehicles is expected to increase from 2 pm.

“There was an increase in traffic volume at the Gombak Toll Plaza while congestion was also reported on a 1.5-kilometre (km) stretch before the Genting Sempah tunnel.

“For the northern route, an accident at KM257.8 from Kuala Lumpur to Kuala Kangsar resulted in a 3.6-km crawl, while traffic heading south is still smooth,” he said.

A Bernama check at three toll plazas, namely in Gombak, Sungai Besi and Jalan Duta, found that the traffic was still smooth despite an increase in the number of vehicles.

The public can get the latest traffic information from the Plusline toll-free line at 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. - Bernama