Heavyweight or progressive new candidate, who will win Pulai voters’ hearts?

JOHOR BAHRU: As the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections draw nearer, political parties have less than a week to nominate candidates to represent them.

Various names have been mentioned, but despite both seats being seen as strongholds of Pakatan Harapan (PH), represented by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), what are the criteria these parties will consider?

Commenting on the candidates, Associate Prof Dr Mazlan Ali, lecturer at Perdana Centre of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), anticipated a fierce battle between PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

However, a crucial determinant of victory rests in the candidate selection process, whether both PH and PN opt for a ‘heavyweight’, or a new and progressive candidate who can effectively carry out responsibilities in the area, he added.

“(Incumbent) the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub held a highly respected reputation in the parliamentary seat, so the candidate to be fielded by PH must be of equal or at least comparable stature or a new progressive candidate who can provide good service.

“PN should also put in considerable effort and choose candidates of significant stature - individuals who are well-known and possess a strong history of achievement in the constituencies - particularly in Pulai. The challenge of surpassing the legacy left by the late Salahuddin, who held the affection of Pulai’s voters and residents, should not be underestimated,” he said, during a recent exclusive interview with Bernama.

Mazlan said that this was due to the late Salahuddin’s reputation for defeating the former Pulai Member of Parliament and prominent Umno figure, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, who held the seat for three terms.

“From my point of view, the Pulai parliamentary seat is important, and I am confident that PH has many capable leaders. Candidates from Johor will be prioritised, given Pulai’s history of being represented by leaders from the state.

“PH should field a candidate who demonstrates capabilities similar to the previous candidate,” Mazlan said.

PH should also consider the diverse voter demographics of the Pulai parliamentary seat, with Malays being the majority, but the number of Chinese and Indian voters is also quite significant, he added.

Political analyst Mujibu Abd Muis, who concurs with Mazlan, said that selecting suitable candidates is also a crucial factor for any contesting party.

Various aspects are taken into consideration when selecting candidates, including a candidate’s position in the party leadership hierarchy, at both the national and state levels, added Mujibu, who is also a research fellow at the ILHAM Centre and senior lecturer in Political Science at the Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, Universiti Teknologi MARA.

However, Mujibu pointed out that PH’s capability to retain the parliamentary seat could serve as a ‘tonic’, providing a sense of relief to both PH and the Unity Government, especially after the recent state election results.

Earlier today, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that former Speaker of the Johor State Assembly, Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman will be fielded as PH candidates for the upcoming Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections next month.

Meanwhile, Johor PN chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said that the candidates for the by-elections will be announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). It will be made once the central leadership finalises the decisions, scheduled for next week.

Salahuddin, 61, who served as Amanah deputy president and the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, passed away on July 23.

Salahuddin contested the same parliamentary seat for the third time, and won for the second time in the previous general election, with 33,174 votes. He defeated Nur Jazlan, who had also previously held the seat. The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are set for Sept 9. - Bernama