KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) reminds the public to be alert of the red flag warning and take precautions due to the occurrence of huge waves and turbulent sea along the state’s coastline.

Its director, Nazili Mahmood said members of the public should promptly follow the red flag instruction not to swim in the sea in view of the expected occurrence of a tropical cyclone.

“JBPM has been monitoring the beach areas in Pengkalan Kubor, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Sabak, and advising the public and fishermen to be cautious,” he told reporters after observing the Sabak beach area, here, today.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Meteorological Department Malaysia warned of strong northeasterly winds at speeds of 50kph to 60kph and sea waves reaching up to 4.5m which could occur in the coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang from today until this Jan 5.

The strong winds and turbulent sea are dangerous to shipping, fishing and beach activities, and ferry services.

Nazili said he had instructed that the fire and rescue stations near the beach areas including the ones in Kota Baru, Bachok, Pengkalan Kubor and Pasir Puteh to be prepared and be present at strategic locations in the face of any eventuality.

“Based on our observation, the public still heed the red flag warning sign placed at the respective locations.

“The state has 762 firemen and 653 volunteers who can be immediately mobilised any time in the event of a disaster,” he added. — Bernama