Heed SOS call by Penang GH, Khairy told

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) should heed the SOS calls of the Penang General Hospital surgeons who want clear plans for the growing Covid-19 caseload, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

Covid-19 cases were reported to be growing at over 1,000 daily meant wards in the Penang General Hospital (GH) are at almost full capacity, prompting surgeons to seek direct guidelines for dealing with the spillover.

Some facilities in the hospital have are said to have been converted into Covid-19 wards and intensive care units (ICU), including the general operating theatre (OT) complex that has between nine and 10 OTs.

According to an online report, the conversion of the general OT complex meant all non-Covid related surgeries have been pushed to a smaller OT, which was previously used for minor surgeries.

All major surgeries such as for serious injuries due to accidents, tumour removal for cancer patients, open heart surgeries or emergency Caesarean delivery are now being held in the small OT, causing a queue for its usage, it said.

“It was not only physical limitations, we have resource limitations too as most of the staff have to help with the Covid-19 wards,” a surgeon was quoted as saying.

There were a total 304 Covid-19 cases involving the hospital staff between January and August this year, the bulk of which were in August. In August alone, 208 GH staff tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the surgeon, the latest report showed that 17 OT staff who have worked in the small OT tested positive for Covid-19.

Three patients who were recovering after successful operations here were said to have also contracted Covid-19.

The situation is now almost at a breaking point, with the surgical team constantly worried about their safety and that of their patients, Lim said.

“Khairy should resolve the problems faced by Penang Hospital as well as other public hospitals as a result of the of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

“He should give priority to break the back of the problem of high Covid-19 death rates and high Brought-in-Dead Covid-19 deaths.

“In the nine days as the new Health Minister on 30th August, five states have high Covid-19 death rates, namely Selangor (980 deaths), Johor (413), Sabah (327) and Penang (227) and Kedah (202).”

To help solve the problem of high Covid-19 deaths and high BID Covid-18 deaths, Khairy should direct the hospitalisation of Category 3 Covid-19 cases and those with comorbidities like obesity, hypertension, diabetes, stroke and cancers and the urgent construction of more field hospitals by the armed forces, Lim added.