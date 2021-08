BAGAN SERAI: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah’s (pix) decree during the opening of the Perak State Assembly, in which he called for high-level political maturity and to avoid clashing with one another during the Covid-19 pandemic, should be heeded by all parties, including the opposition.

Perak PAS secretary Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said that in facing the pandemic, all parties should work together to curb the spread of the virus and not make allegations that could trigger misunderstandings.

“Any good proposals for the government are very welcomed in the interest of the people of Perak, especially in efforts to combat Covid-19,” Mohd Akmal, who is also the state Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, told Bernama.

During the state assembly sitting at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here on Thursday (Aug 26), Sultan Nazrin said the government should pave the way towards minimising political disputes for the benefit of the state and the people. — Bernama