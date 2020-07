THE World Health Organisation’s (WHO) warning that the Covid-19 pandemic is “speeding up” and the “worst is yet to come” felt like cold water being poured on the initial progress we have made in fighting the virus.

It is a damper on our hopes for a fast return to normalcy after all our sacrifices and discipline. But cold hard facts tell us the WHO warning is needed to jolt most parts of the world out of complacency.

As the United Nation’s health agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus aptly put it, the “lack of national unity and lack of global solidarity” was “helping the virus spread”.

Six months after the outbreak and having endured costly restrictive measures, we are seeing the pandemic picking up speed again, especially in the United States, South America and parts of Europe.

China has singled out the US, calling it irresponsible in handling the pandemic.

In letting it get out of hand, the US has made it difficult for other countries to handle the global crisis.

Being the biggest global economy, the US situation will adversely affect the world’s economic recovery.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump’s response to the crisis, accusing the president of having “surrendered” to the virus.

Playing the blame game and calling the virus “Kung Flu” will certainly not help. Perhaps, this helps to illustrate why the war against Covid-19 should be left to health officials, and not politicians.

As the WHO chief aptly put it, we have to “quarantine Covid politics”. Stigma, misinformation and the politicisation of the pandemic are not helping.

If the simple act of wearing face mask has turned into a debate in the US, it is no surprise then that majority of the people there don’t pay enough attention to general guidelines such as social distancing.

The use of contact tracing apps will facilitate the process of tracing, testing, and isolating people who have been exposed to Covid-19 to prevent onward transmission. Yet many governments don’t have this mechanism in place.

While we have our hands full with the Covid-19 crisis, another threat looms with the discovery of a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to become a pandemic.

The new strain of the H1N1 swine flu virus, known as G4 EA H1N1, replicates efficiently in the respiratory system in the human body, according to scientists.

We are now a global community. The war against pandemics can only be won through solidarity and cooperation among all nations.