Heineken 0.0 strictly for non-Muslims

PETALING JAYA: The newly launched Heineken 0.0 is non-halal and strictly for the consumption of non-Muslims aged 21 and above, according to Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

The company released a statement, clarifying that all Heineken 0.0 products are only available at the non-halal zone of supermarkets and convenience stores with clear signages indicating that the product is strictly for non-Muslims only.

“In addition, for stores without designated non-halal areas, we are placing clear signages to inform consumers that Heineken 0.0 is strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above,” the company said yesterday.

The company said all their marketing materials and press advertisements carry visible disclaimers that Heineken 0.0 is strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

It also said the purpose for introducing Heineken 0.0 in Malaysia is to provide a choice for non-Muslim consumers who enjoy the taste of beer but not necessarily the effects of alcohol.

“Meanwhile, the ‘Now You Can’ tagline refers to the various new occasions that Heineken 0.0 allows non-Muslim consumers to enjoy a beer, including at lunch, during work meetings, after gym and when one needs to drive.”

“As a responsible and progressive brewer, Heineken Malaysia is committed to advocating responsible consumption and we believe Heineken 0.0 has an important role to play in this regard,” the company said.