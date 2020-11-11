Helicopter Crash: 21 witnesses give statements - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements to the police to facilitate investigations into last Sunday’s helicopter crash at Taman Melawati.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamed Farouk Eshak said recording witness statements was a process to complete the investigations into the sudden death report of the crash victims.

He said on Monday a team from the Bukit Aman Forensic Division was sent the the Sistematic Aviation Services (SAS) hangar at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang to conduct further inspections on the wreckage of the crashed helicopter.

“The public is advised not to circulate videos or photos of the incident on social media to avoid speculations and undue comments that might hinder investigations.

“The Ampang Jaya police also urge anyone with information pertaining to the incident to come forward to the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters to help investigations or to call 03-4289 7343 or 03-4289 7344 to provide information,” he said in a statement.

The crash involved two G2CA helicopters (9M-HCA and 9MHCB), each with two individuals onboard, which were believed to be conducting flight training when they collided in mid-air after taking off from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

Around noon on Sunday, one of the helicopters crashed and killed former Royal Malaysian Navy officer Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, and businessman Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41.

The two survivors are former Malaysia Airlines Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, 66, and Tan Chai Eian, 51, who were on the other helicopter that successfully made an emergency landing in a school field in Taman Melawati. -Bernama