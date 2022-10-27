Helicopter crash: Four victims moved to treatment zone, two being evacuated

KUALA LUMPUR: Four victims involved in the helicopter crash in Brinchang, Cameron Highlands, have been brought out from the crash site to the treatment zone as of 7 pm yesterday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said two of them were referred to Hospital Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom (HoSHKA) for further examination, while two others were still at the treatment zone.

Another two victims are being evacuated from the crash site.

“The Fire and Rescue Department team, as first responders, has reached the scene and is working to bring down all the victims. Two emergency medical teams led by an emergency medical specialist were also mobilised to the scene from HoSHKA.

“All the victims are assessed first by the medical team at the treatment zone after they are taken out of the crash site,” he said in a statement.

Khairy said stable victims would be referred to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB), Ipoh, while injured victims would first be stabilised at HoSHKA before being referred to HRPB.

The incident involved the Flying Doctor Unit from the Kinta District Health Office, and HoSHKA was notified of the crash at 1.50 pm by the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters, he said.

According to Khairy, at the time of the incident, the team, which consisted of a medical officer, an assistant medical officer, a nurse, a public health assistant, a community nurse and a pilot, was on their way back to Ipoh after completing a regular visit to an Orang Asli village in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

“All the victims are safe. Investigations are being carried out to find out why the helicopter made an emergency landing. Latest developments will be updated from time to time,” he said.

At around 9 pm, an ambulance was seen transporting the fifth and sixth victims out of the crash site.

Meanwhile, Perak Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received a report regarding the incident at the Perak-Pahang border from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) tower at around 1.20 pm.

“The search and rescue operation was activated at the coordinates identified near the Perak border, and all the victims have been found safe but with injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a female nurse suffered a fractured thigh while five others, including the pilot, escaped with minor injuries.

“We received an emergency call regarding the incident at 1.43 pm, and we managed to reach the crash site at 3.51 pm.

“A total of 38 personnel and a machine were deployed to the scene,” he told Bernama.

Earlier, CAAM confirmed that it had received information on the crash involving an Airbus AS 355 F2 aircraft with the registration number 9M-SSW operated by Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd at 1.03 pm. - Bernama