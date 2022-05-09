Helicopter ‘nasi ganja’ case: Managing director charged with violating civil aviation regulations

IPOH: A managing director of a company who flew a helicopter which landed at Padang Ipoh to pick up orders of the city’s famous “nasi ganja” was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with violating civil aviation regulations.

Datuk Mohamed Raffe K. Chekku, 53, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with violating the Rules of the Air as specified by the Director-General of Civil Aviation in Chapter 3 of the ‘Civil Aviation Directive 2 - Rules of the Air’ by not complying with the submitted ‘Flight Plan’.

Mohamed Raffe wads alleged to have landed the Bell 505 aircraft with registration number 9M-RCI at Padang Ipoh, a location other than the Aerodrome specified in the Flight Plan.

The offence was allegedly committed between 9.50 am and 10 am on July 23, 2021.

The charge, framed under Regulation 77 (2) of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016, was read out before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis.

Mohamed Raffe faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and the court set June 29 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Jean Sharmila Jesudason, while Mohamed Raffe was represented by lawyer Datuk Dr. Baljit Singh Sidhu. - Bernama