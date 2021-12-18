Helicopter with Abang Johari onboard makes emergency landing

KUCHING: A helicopter with Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) onboard was forced to make an emergency landing in bad weather at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) parade grounds at about 2pm today.

“Due to heavy rain, the helicopter, which was supposed to land in Masjid Jamek (State Mosque), had to be diverted to Unimas. All onboard, including Abang Johari, are safe,” the chief minister’s private secretary, Ahmad Hazlan Ismawi, said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the incident took place when the helicopter was on its way from Gedong to the state capital.

Earlier, a 30-second video clip of a white-coloured helicopter making an emergency landing in heavy rain began making the rounds on social media.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, is the coalition’s candidate for the Gedong seat in the 12th Sarawak state election.

Polling today took place in poor weather conditions in several constituencies. — Bernama