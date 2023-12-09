‘Helo Kuala Lumpur’ video song on YouTube triggers controversy in Indonesia

JAKARTA: The video song titled ‘Helo Kuala Lumpur’ on Lagu Kanak TV YouTube channel has triggered controversy among Indonesian netizens who claimed the lyrics and melody are similar to the song ‘Halo, Halo Bandung’ which originates from Indonesia.

According to Indonesian media, the Lagu Kanak TV channel which is claimed to be from Malaysia uploaded the video of the song in 2018 and again in 2020 on the same channel.

“The song ‘Helo Kuala Lumpur’ is almost identical to the Indonesian song ‘Halo, Halo Bandung’, according to CNBC Indonesia which compared some of the lyrics in the two videos of the song.

CNN Indonesia also reported that the song ‘Helo Kuala Lumpur’ only changed a few words from the original lyrics of ‘Halo, Halo Bandung’, the work of Betawi maestro artiste Ismail Marzuki.

The video of the song on the Lagu Kanak TV channel has been the topic of conversation on the X platform, previously known as Twitter, since Monday because the melody is similar to ‘Halo, Halo Bandung’.

Ismail, better known as Bang Maing, was born in Jakarta on May 11, 1914 and died on May 25, 1958, and was posthumously awarded the title of Indonesian National Hero in 2004.

Responding to the alleged copyright infringement in the song that has been circulating on YouTube since 2018, Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Hermono said they were still collecting evidence regarding the plagiarism.

“We are still collecting more detailed information,“ he said as quoted by Tribunnews.com. -Bernama