PETALING JAYA: Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Women of Will (WOW) aims to live up to its acronym by transforming the lives of disadvantaged women in Malaysia.

WOW president Datin Goh Suet Ling said the organisation, which was formed in 2016, targets B40 women, their families and the communities they live in.

“Our efforts focus on supporting B40 women – prioritising single mothers as they are the most economically-vulnerable, having to support themselves and their families,” she told theSun.

WOW also works with the communities these women live in by developing and carrying out sustainable initiatives.

“A community kitchen was set up at the Batu Muda People’s Housing Project (PPR), while a sewing centre was opened at the Program Perumahan Rakyat Termiskin (PPRT) in Lembah Subang.

“These are important as they provide not only sustainable income but also job opportunities in the vicinity these women live,” Goh said.

Additionally, the organisation’s mission is to empower women and their communities towards self-sustainability.

“Through our entrepreneurship development programme – which provides a combination of interest-free micro-credit support, marketing training, financial literacy and communication, skills training and business coaching – women are empowered to start their own businesses, become financially independent and be in a strong position to care for themselves and their families.

“Similarly, community leaders are groomed within each of the communities we work with, providing them with the knowledge and skill sets required to help them develop their own community’s sustainability,” she said.

Goh said WOW is committed towards what it does, in order to build trust with the women beneficiaries and their communities.

“It is critical that we share our goals and objectives with them from the start, and are committed to delivering them.

“Many of the women and communities have been in situations of unfulfilled programmes and promises. When this happens, mistrust grows,” she added.

Although WOW subscribes to the proverb “teach a man to fish rather than give him a fish”, the effects of the pandemic have been unprecedented and have left a debilitating impact on the B40 communities.

“Our surveys found 70% of our women beneficiaries were unable to run their businesses and had utilised their savings. However, basic necessities are essential and thanks to the urgent response and generosity of our partners and funders, food aid was provided to these women and their communities over two to three times in the past year.

“We also realised that the women needed to get back into their businesses, hence, digital marketing programmes were launched to help create online marketing platforms, such as the WOW Ramadan bazaar,” she said.

“Our partners were also able to provide capital, enabling these women to restart their businesses when their savings were depleted.

The pandemic had also caused high stress levels and anxiety, especially to those living in confined spaces with many children and with little or no income opportunities. WOW helped these women and their children to get access to emotional support through partnerships with other NGOs, she said.

“A community sewing centre was set up at the start of the pandemic last year. Although equipped with basics, the drafting tables and sewing machines set up in a shop lot adjacent to PPRT in Lembah Subang enabled the women to earn an income during the movement control order. They stitched personal protective equipments while contributing to the efforts of frontliners.”

To celebrate WOW’s fifth year, the organisation will be launching a Community Leadership programme, which will see 30 leaders across nine PPRs coming together to be trained, share their learning experiences and to implement community projects.

For more information on WOW and its upcoming events, visit their official website at www.womenofwill.org.my. or contact them at 03-6211 7555.