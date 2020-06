GEORGE TOWN: Charity can be a costly enterprise, and there are practically no financial returns.

Things get worse in times of crisis, such as the current Covid-19 pandemic that has hit almost every nation across the globe.

But in Penang, a charity home refuses to throw in the towel. The St Nicholas Home for the Blind has seen its revenue drop by 80% since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

“We are in desperate need of funds,” its general manager David Chiang told theSun yesterday. And he is going through every possible channel to get the necessary financial aid.

But getting enough to underwrite the costs will be tough. Expenses are huge. The home needs about RM140,000 a month just to sustain its operations. That includes meeting the educational and training needs of its 75 residents, as well as meals, utilities and other essentials.

“For the rest of the year, we are still short of about RM1 million,” Chiang said.

“We need this amount to ensure that we can operate at an optimum level to help the visually impaired and their families.”

The establisment was founded in 1926. Since then, thousands have benefited from its efforts to prepare the visually impaired to face the challenges of life.

The home, located in Jalan Bagan Jermal, has a capacity for 150 people. It takes in children as young as two, to those aged up to 18. Apart from offering courses on vocational skills, it also provides living quarters and healthcare to its residents.

Chiang said the Welfare Department used to provide up to RM60,000 a year, but its allocation was based on the number of students undergoing training. The last time money was allocated was two years ago.

The residents are not charged any fees but they help in efforts to keep the funds flowing in.

In their spare time, they produce Braille calendars and translate examination papers into Braille for Universiti Sains Malaysia and Disted College. The home annually donates 1,000 Braille books to the St Nicholas Home Library Information and Resources Centre, the only library of its kind in Malaysia.

The home depends on the generosity of well-wishers among individuals and corporations to finance its activities, and organises occasional fund-raising activities to help fill its coffers.

But according to Chiang, the enforcement of the MCO has made it impossible to have such events.

Another major source of income that has been lost because of the MCO is the massage services offered by the residents of the home.

Chiang said if the trend continues, the home will have to scale down its activities to help the visually impaired.

He has appealed for aid from the state government and corporations. He said it would be helpful if the state government could offer an annual grant and arrange for discounts on essentials such as the utility bills.

The only other option left is to reduce its operating costs, but it would be at the expense of providing quality education and assistance to the residents.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow urged corporations to donate to the home to help sustain its operations.

The public may obtain information on contributions to the home by calling 04 229 0800.

For now, the situation looks bleak. Businesses are fighting to stay afloat and charity has been moved to the bottom of the list of priorities. But Chiang and his colleagues are hopeful, and determined to overcome the challenges ahead.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Help needed to help others