NOW that more businesses have reopened and interstate travel is allowed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), we are seeing a semblance of pre-coronavirus pandemic days.

Long choked by the restrictions under MCO and then CMCO, the lifeblood of our economy has begun to flow more freely again.

Brick-and-mortar shops, mostly shuttered during the containment period, are important sources of jobs. Together with the wholesale sector and other components of the retail sector, they provide an estimated 1.5 million full-time and another 100,000 part-time jobs.

Being an integral part of our national economic component, a return to profitability for these outlets will mean a faster reboot of the wider economy. The performance of retail sector is a good barometer of the overall health of the nation’s economy.

What we as consumers can do is to buy local first. We need to back local businesses as they try to get back on their feet after such challenging times.

Retail outlets on their own could start to prioritise local and farm fresh goods over imported items. Such an initiative will see ramifications for all local sectors, from the farms to the retailers.

Under the 2019 Budget, RM20 million was provided to help local manufacturers and service providers expand their markets besides encouraging Malaysians to buy local goods under the “Buy Malaysian Products” campaign.

The government’s push for the consumption of Malaysian-made products through the national “Buy Malaysia” campaign, as announced during the unveiling of the Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), will help to achieve this objective.

Retail trade recorded a year-on-year decline of 32.4% to RM28.3 billion in April, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The main declines in the retail sectors were in specialist stores (-56.8%), automotive fuel (-56.3%), cultural and recreation goods (-53.2%), and household equipment (-48.3%).

However, retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco recorded growth of 1.9% in April 2020. Also bucking the trend was online retail sales that recorded a significant increase at 28.9%. This is a clear indication of an expansion of e-commerce activities in the country.

The proposed Shop Malaysia Online initiative is another right step in reviving local businesses. Bearing in mind that small businesses are particularly vulnerable because of their lack of capital to tide over tough periods, they need all the help that they can get.