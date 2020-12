SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) wants the state government to identify problems facing the people and to work hard towards helping those who are severely affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Sultan, in a statement via the official Facebook of Istana Selangor, @Selangor Royal Office, said, he is concerned with the welfare of his people and always monitors problems facing them, especially their economic problems.

“I always remind Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and his government to delve into the people’s problems and find ways to overcome their economic problems (because they lost their job or earning less).

“As the Selangor Sultan, I also feel the suffering of the people and always want the well-being and prosperity of my people to be safeguarded,“ he said in conjunction with his 75th birthday celebration, which falls tomorrow.

Sultan Sharafuddin hoped the people would continue to be patient and remain calm in facing the challenges and that he would pray for the calamities to be over and the situation to return to normal.

He also expressed his appreciation to doctors, nurses, hospital staff and the frontliners who have been working tirelessly against Covid-19.

“I really appreciate all your sacrifices and I pray that Allah will always take care of the health of the frontline workers so that they can continue with their duties and efforts.

“Therefore, in appreciation of the services and sacrifices of those who died on duty, I have agreed to award them with the state’s awards and medals,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Sultan also expressed his gratitude to Allah for being able to celebrate his 75th birthday.

“In a situation with the country facing this Covid-19, I have decided not to hold any ceremony for my birthday celebration this year.

“However, the investiture ceremony will be held on the date to be set depending on the current Covid-19 situation,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin reminded the people of Selangor to continue with their daily life by practicing the new norms and to strictly comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) .

“I hope the risk of the Covid-19 infection can be reduced and soon be eliminated in our country,” he added. — Bernama