Help urgently needed in places we don’t look

IT is amazing how the unassuming egg can have such a great impact on our lives.

It is cheap, easily available and one of the best sources of protein.

It is these qualities that have sent the demand for eggs through the roof in the past few months.

For the poor, it is a lifeline at a time when incomes are depleting and jobs are lost.

As a just released joint survey by the United Nations Population Fund and United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) shows, about 40% of families in the lower income group (particularly the B40) now also depend largely on instant noodles to get through the day.

Unfortunately, instant noodles are not exactly the perfect food.

Apart from a large amount of calories, there is little else.

According to an article on healthline.com, they do not contain sufficient amounts of protein, fibre, vitamins, calcium, magnesium and potassium - nutrients that are essential to good health.

For those in the B40 group, fruits are a luxury and so is meat.

It is inevitable that poor nutrition will have an impact on health as well as physical and mental development. Children will be most severely affected.

According to healthcare experts, a lack of protein leads to slowed growth and poor concentration, among other problems.

The unfortunate thing is that the poor and underprivileged are usually the group that is worst affected in a health or economic crisis.

While the government has rightly done a lot to address the problem, many continue to fall through the cracks.

As the UN Population Fund and Unicef survey shows, more than half of the 500 families interviewed have yet to see any help from the government.

In this fight to stem the spread of Covid-19, the attention seems to have almost solely been focused on penalising violators of the standard operating procedures that have been put in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Every day, we learn from social media or the mainstream news providers how many people have been arrested for failing to wear face masks or for not practising social distancing.

We get a daily update on how many new infections are recorded.

We argue over whether a VIP should face a more severe penalty for failing to meet standard requirements.

Of course, these are all very necessary to help us get through the crisis.

But it would be a mistake to not look at what lies beneath - the neglected and forgotten masses.

An egg a day alone is quite insufficient to ensure they do not crack someday.