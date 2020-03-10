Help us tackle challenges caused by Covid-19, urges Matta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) hopes the challenges faced by the country’s tourism industry due to Covid-19 can be tackled following the appointment of Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said the sector needed urgent government intervention to prevent tourism industry players from continuing to suffer losses due to the coronavirus.

“Matta is ready to cooperate with the new ministerial line-up to tackle the challenges faced by the tourism sector as a result of Covid-19,“ he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced Cabinet appointments for the new Federal government, in Putrajaya today.

Tan, who congratulated Nancy and her deputy, Datuk Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan on their appointments, also hopes to work with the ministry on Visit Malaysia 2020. — Bernama