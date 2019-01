KUALA LUMPUR: Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said today the priority of the government is always in helping those from the bottom 40 (B40) income group.

She said this in a text speech that was read out by her political secretary Zuhuraina Makmur, after handing out schooling aid to 46 high achieving students from B40 families in the Titiwangsa constituency.

“The government would like to assure the public that efforts and cooperation to help ease the burden on the B40s will be carried out consistently from time to time at all levels, particularly on the education of children,“ she said.

A total of 16 students who have been accepted to boarding school received a bag of dormitory supplies filled with personal items, clothes hangers, biscuits and an allowance of RM150 per student.

The Titiwangsa MP believes only through knowledge and education can the fate of the B40s be changed.

“It is important to help them to get the best education so that they will then improve the socio-economic position of their families in the future,“ she said after officiating the Titiwangsa excellent student aid program in UniKL here.

Meanwhile, 30 outstanding students who did not gain entry into boarding schools received a cash aid of RM150 each.

Rina said these students were chosen based not only from their academic achievements, but most importantly based on the the household income of their families.