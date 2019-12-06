Helping flood victims responsibility of all: YDPA

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today advised all the people to help flood victims, saying the responsibility does not rest with government departments alone.

His Majesty, who himself has stopped by along several roads to check on accident victims, said the people must come forth with assistance with all sincerity.

“Do not take advantage for self gain or to seek popularity or votes. I hope this will not happen because sincerity is important,” the King said after Pahang Police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan briefed His Majesty on the preparations to face floods in Pahang, at the state police headquarters, here.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail; State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak; Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor and Bukit Aman Director of Internal Security and Public Order Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani were also present at the briefing.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is the Sultan of Pahang, said helping people struck by disasters, including floods, portrays Malaysians as a society that shows concern for fellow citizens regardless of race suffering from misfortune.

“People whose houses are flooded will be in a state of anxiety. As such, we have to help them as much as we can. If we can go down to the ground, then we must. Otherwise, we can give some donation, as much as we can afford,” he said.

His Majesty also reminded all agencies managing the flood relief centres to be jointly responsible in ensuring that these places and their surroundings are well kept and not shirk the responsibility thinking it is the job of some other agency.

Maintaining the cleanliness of these centres is the collective responsibility of the agencies as well as the occupants, he said, adding that they must also exercise thrift in the use of water and other needs.

“I have visited several flood relief centres before and have found, at times, that the rest rooms do not have water. We must make sure that this does not happen,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that information on the floods must be delivered early to the people, if possible with the latest technology, to enable them to make the necessary preparations to avoid losing property during the disaster.

The King expressed his appreciation and thanks to all departments and agencies, such as the police, fire & rescue service, military, civil defence force and social welfare service, for working hard to help the people every time the floods occur.

“Let’s all pray that the floods will not be massive this time and no lives will be lost although I was informed of a drowning in Lipis. I express my sympathy to the family and hope that such incidents will not recur,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that the body of a six-year-old girl, Nur Dhiya Aqeela Mohd Khairul Adlie, was found about four kilometres away from a spot by Sungai Pulau Kuching in Penjom, Kuala Lipis, where she fell into the river while washing her hands. — Bernama