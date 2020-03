DEATH’S DOOR, a 2017 TV drama series, tells the true-life story of a doctor who spent an entire career dealing with the terminally ill and dying.

Based on the book At Death’s Door, the series focuses on Dr Sebastian Sepulveda – a specialist in emergency medicine at Chelmsford, Massachusetts – and the toll it takes on everyone, including his staff, his family and himself.

Nor Amirah Zamri will easily identify with him. As a palliative nurse, her main task is to care for patients who are on the last leg of life’s journey.

And she understands very well the impact it has on those working with the terminally ill.

“It is so emotionally draining that it makes you numb,” the 32-year-old told theSun in a recent interview.

But her personal feelings aside, the really touching stories are those of the patients.

“They talk to me about their fears, their hopes for the loved ones they’d be leaving behind, and the unfulfilled dreams,” she said.

To illustrate her point, Amirah recalled the last days of a patient who had stage four cancer.

“She was 32, had a good career, a caring husband and she loved her child. She also knew her time left on Earth was short,” she said.

“The patient was also a workaholic and she would hold meetings with her staff from her hospital bed. Before the meeting started, I’d prepare her clothes and apply make-up for her,” Amirah recalled.

She said the patient was also worried about her husband and child.

“It’s not easy leaving your loved ones.”

The patient also spoke about her wish to perform the umrah. The family even prepared her mentally for the trip.

Against her doctor’s advice, she went anyway, but she passed away a few days after returning home. That was one dream she managed to fulfil.

It was never in Amirah’s plan to be a nurse, much less one who takes care of the dying.

“I wanted to be in the media industry but my father suggested that I try my hand at nursing.

“He said it was a noble (profession). It’s ironic given that I’m afraid of seeing blood. It makes me feel nauseous,” she confessed.

But 11 years on, caring for those who do not have very long to live has become very much a part of her life.

“It’s important to know how to care for them. My experience has taught me to be grateful and appreciate what we have. You don’t know when you’ll die,” she said.

However, her work does not end with the demise of her patients.

“A death can be heart-wrenching for the family. We can advise the family on how to cope but in reality, it’s quite different.”

Amirah added that it is not easy being a palliative nurse but she has learned to cope with it, thanks to her family and colleagues. “They have been a tower of strength for me.”