KUALA LUMPUR: The B40 group should be a given an opportunity to own a home, not just rent a property.

Better Malaysia Foundation (BMF) chairman Tan Seri Vincent Tan said that ideally every Malaysian should be able to own a house.

He said the government should step in to help those in the B40 group to own a house by guaranteeing their housing loan.

“The government should provide a 100% loan guarantee and also ensure the loan tenure is extended to 40, 50 or 60 years,” he said at the launching of BMF’s new initiative to contribute solutions to the housing problem faced by those in the B40 group today.

“Over 60% of those in the B40 group are unable to get a loan and developers are reluctant to build homes for this group,” he said.

He said a majority of the B40 group pay rental of about RM900 a month.

Tan pointed out if a person gets a 60-year loan tenure (a two generational loan) he will only have to pay about RM800 a month.

He said this gives a person the ability to buy a house which will be his asset in the long term.

He added that the value of the home will also rise thus giving him something for the future if he wants to sell it off.

Tan said when a person’s application for a home loan is rejected, it is akin to condemning him to not be able to buy a home for the rest of his life.

He said a person should not have to rent a home his entire life.

“What happens when someone retires, how is he going to pay the rent? Should he or she be made homeless?” he asked.

“By allowing a person to own his home enables him to invest in his future,” he said.

Tan said it very unlikely for a B40 person to default on his loan because the instalment he is paying is just slightly lower than the rent he has to pay for a house.

“No one wants to be made homeless, especially those with a family, this will ensure they pay the instalment,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Tan said only 5% of those who make purchases from Singer default on their instalment payments. Singer is a retailer of electrical appliances and other products that meets the needs of those in the B40 group.

He said it is estimated that the default rate of the B40 group would be in the region of 3% or lower.

“The government does not have to come up with money when guaranteeing a loan. It will only have to pay when a person defaults,” he pointed out.

“The house can than be sold to another person who is on the waiting list,” he said.

Tan said banks will readily give a loan when the government guarantees it and developers will be willing to build affordable homes.

He said BMF came up with the idea of building a 900 sq ft five-bedroom four-bathroom home to meet the needs of a family.

He said an average B40 family has four children and this will give the family the privacy they need.

“For example, if children in the same household want to do different things, they will have the space to do so without disturbing others.

“A bedroom with a dual key will also allow the family to rent out a room to earn extra income. This income can help them pay their loan instalment,” he said.

He said the dual key house will also give the family the privacy they need when they decide to rent out a room.

He added the five-bedroom home has a room that is like a studio which makes it attractive to anyone who wants to rent it.

He said with four bathrooms the family members don’t have to fight over who gets to use the bathroom first.

“I know how difficult it is for a family that has only one bathroom as I grew up in such a home,” he said.

Tan said he has written to the government about the loan guarantee scheme.

He said it will take some time for the government to reply as they will have to do a technical study as well as consult all the relevant ministries and institutions.

He added that they will also have to hold discussions with the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia as part of the decision making process.

Tan said he will also be setting up an Affordable Home Foundation to which he pledged RM10 million.

He called on all Malaysians, especially the wealthy, to make a donation to the foundation.

He said the objective of the foundation is to help people own a home.

He said it will be set up in a few months as the foundation is in the process of being registered.