Helplines see surge in complaints from family members during MCO

GEORGE TOWN: The stress of being cooped up at home has made family members take their frustrations out on one another more frequently.

Helplines have recorded a surge in the number of calls centred on family squabbles.

Issues range from mild ones such as who has rights to the TV remote control, to serious allegations of domestic violence.

International College of Clinical Hypnotherapy Practitioners Asia regional director Synthia Surin said her organisation has been receiving several complaints every day since it opened a helpline six days ago.

Among the complaints received were those about food choices, healthcare, pets and poor cooking skills.

Befrienders Penang manager Damian Lee said most of the complaints received were about family relationship issues and work-related stress.

“Many of those who called have trouble getting along with their relatives, especially when they are forced to stay together during the movement control order (MCO).”

To deal with the problem, Surin said people should have higher tolerance in dealing with issues that come with the restrictions.

Lee advised parents and caregivers to lower their expectations when managing their family’s needs. “After all, this is our first experience of an MCO.”

Paediatric clinical psychologist Dr Azizah Osman said stress has become more acute because the future still looks uncertain.

“Everybody is learning something new as they adjust to the demands of the MCO.”

Azizah, who is with Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, said it is especially difficult for parents who are now forced to work from home. “They will have their children running around and bothering them.”

Surin said to help children cope, parents must provide them with age-appropriate information. “Each child responds to stress and boredom in his own way.”

She said children’s exposure to media coverage, social media and adult conversations about the pandemic should be reduced to a minimum.

“Create a safe physical and emotional environment by practising the 3Rs – reassurance, routine and regulation.

“Keep children occupied and try to set a basic routine as much as possible despite the uncertainties due to the MCO.”

She said if parents continue to struggle, they could seek professional help by reaching out to mental healthcare providers.