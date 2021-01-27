Here one moment, gone the next

PETALING JAYA: For Covid-19 frontliner Ahmad, as he wished to be known, being part of the Covid-19 team left an unforgettable mark on him.

“I have encountered multiple cases involving this virus. However, one particular case had a significant impact on me; reminding me that this invisible enemy is not to be underestimated,” Ahmad said.

Relating his experience via a statement, Ahmad said while working the evening shift at the male ward of a hospital last March, he came across 67-year-old Mr A, who was admitted in the morning with an underlying heart disease due to Covid-19 infection.

“I remember a colleague telling me Mr A had complained about slight lethargy that morning and that he would need to be closely monitored. From his physical appearance, no one would have ever assumed that day would be his last,” Ahmad said.

As he recalled, Mr A was still able to communicate normally and was mobile.

Things took a sharp turn at 4pm when he started to complain about a mild shortness of breath after his toilet break.

“After performing an examination on Mr A, I decided it would be best to transfer him to the intensive care unit (ICU). I remember him being very cooperative, polite and decent with everyone. He was also well informed of the plan and gave his full cooperation to ease the process.

“While waiting to be transferred, I asked him to inform his family members regarding his current condition. However, he refused as he did not want to alarm his family,” he recalled.

Ahmad said he had offered to help inform Mr A’s family members but the latter kept assuring Ahmad that he was doing absolutely fine and was very confident that nothing serious would happen to him.

Harking back to that day, Ahmad said they were able to reach the ICU room uneventfully, but despite that, Mr A had already begun to look more and more lethargic.

“Very suddenly, he passed me his phone and asked me to inform his wife of his current condition,” he said.

By doing so, the frontliner was shocked to find that the wife was unaware of Mr A’s admission to the hospital.

“I did my best to explain his current condition to his wife and asked her to pray for him; to pray that her husband would somehow recover. Then I passed the phone to him. I still remember him assuring her over the phone, saying ‘You need not worry, I am doing fine. Make sure to take care of yourself, dear. I will be back home soon’ while feeling breathless at the same time,” he said.

After his phone call ended, Mr A turned to Ahmad and asked whether there was a chance for him to return home to his family later to which Ahmad could only nod in response.

“I was not certain what fate held for this man so I only nodded at his desperate question.

“He was asked to rest and he did. Minutes later, he suddenly flatlined and my team and I, dressed from head-to-toe in full personal protective equipment sprung into action to try to resuscitate him using chest compression resuscitation (CPR).

“Just like any medical frontliner, our aim was to get his heart beating again like it was minutes ago. We worked hard so he could go home to his wife. After an hour of continuous CPR, we lost him,” Ahmad said.

He was left speechless and shocked at how a microscopic being could cause such damage and in the end take away one’s life.

“I kept pondering how I was going to break the news to his wife. It baffled me that this virus could take one’s life in the blink of an eye, especially those who have chronic illnesses. We need to break the chain of infection. I know we can make a difference!”