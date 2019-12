KOTA BARU: Some time in May and early June this year, the country was shocked by news of a mysterious disease which hit Kampung Kuala Koh, causing three deaths among the Batek Orang Asli community in Gua Musang.

Later, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P Waytha Moorthy, confirmed that 12 Orang Asli residents in Gua Musang died from the disease and more than 100 suffered symptoms of it.

The deaths of the first victims were confirmed by a medical expert who analysed the three dead bodies at Hospital Kuala Krai and Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, Kota Bharu.

As the number of victims increased, it caught the attention of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, with both calling for a thorough analysis to determine the cause of death.

Initially, the Batek people suspected the disease was caused by their source of water, a nearby river which was thought to have been contaminated by mining activities, but this was rejected by the Kelantan state government.

Tests of the water by the relevant authorities of the water found it to be negative of any contaminants.

The results of a postmortem conducted by the Health Ministry on the skeletal remains of the 12 Orang Asli who died finally identified the cause of death, which was a measles outbreak.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said based on the environmental sample analysis results and forensics report, heavy metal poisoning was not the cause of death of the Orang Asli in Gua Musang.

Various parties such as the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) assisted the villagers by providing clean water and vaccine injections to control the fatal illness.

For the record, in March, the villagers were reported to have suffered chronic skin diseases believed to be caused by fungal infections but at that time, they were moving from one place to another, making it difficult for the Kelantan Health Department to reach them.

The patients was later sent to the monitoring centre at the Ethnobotany Park in Gua Musang before being allowed to return home, free of the disease. —Bernama