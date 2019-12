KUALA LUMPUR: Does the Klang Valley weather now feel more like that of the Cameron Highlands or Genting Highlands where one will shiver at night without warm clothing whether indoors or outdoors.

Malaysians in the peninsula were greeted by a cold spell overnight and mist this morning, which hid the iconic Petronas Twin Towers here from being viewed with the naked eye.

The mist lasted up to about 10am and only dissipated as the day got warmer. Some might have wondered whether the haze was back because due to the overcast sky it look just like that.

Most areas were damp or drenched because it rained practically the whole day yesterday. It was also reported that the basement parking lot of a popular shopping mall in Cheras here was inundated due to a flash flood last night.

Temperatures across the Klang Valley dipped to as low as 22°C, the lowest in months as the country is currently gripped by cold weather due to the northeast monsoon season, commonly known as winter monsoon.

According to Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon, this is a common phenomenon in Malaysia as the monsoon winds which form over the Siberian-Mongolian region flow through via northern China across the South China Sea and the peninsula.

“Overcast skies and continuous rain is common during this period where the peninsula is concerned. It causes the temperature to drop and results in a higher humidity which can lead to mists forming,” he told Bernama.

He said that the cold and rainy season will continue, possibly until early February.

Jailan also said that continuous heavy rainfall for several days can result in floods in low-lying and flood-prone areas and that the risk of flooding may be worse if heavy rainfall coincides with high tide.

The monsoon season is expected to end in March next year.

For the record, the minimum temperature recorded in the Cameron Highlands overnight was 15 °C. — Bernama