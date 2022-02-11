Heriot-Watt University Malaysia Celebrates #WattaDecade

PUTRAJAYA: Heriot-Watt University Malaysia (HWUM) celebrated a decade of creating positive impact in the country, beyond quality education, at its 10th year anniversary celebration, held at its green campus in Putrajaya today.

The UK University celebrated its #WattaDecade anniversary in an intimate ceremony with its students, academic leaders, and staff members.

Also present were University’s ProChancellor, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood; University’s Chair of the Board of Directors,Datuk Yasmin Mahmood; and its Board members.

In line with Heriot-Watt’s ‘Strategy 2025’, the University continues to forge ahead with its

people at the heart of everything it does. In his welcoming speech, HWUM Provost and Chief Executive Officer Professor Mushtak Al-Atabi, said HWUM was established with 200 years of heritage and principles that will always be rooted deeply in the belief that education and science should be used for the betterment of the wider society.

“This is reflected in our core values, which are: Inspire, Collaborate, Celebrate and Belong, and supported by our conviction that our students should be ‘FutureMade’ to meet the opportunities and challenges

that lie ahead of them,“ he said.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary on this beautiful green campus in Putrajaya and reflect

on a decade of our impact, we are reliving an era of continual creation of positive impact in

Malaysia, one that goes beyond quality education,” added Mushtak.

HWUM also unveiled two new scholarships - HWUM 10th Anniversary Global Citizenship

Scholarship and HWUM 10th Anniversary Impact Scholarship.

The WattaDecade Scholarship aims to recognise the outstanding global citizens and international

students around the world who are role models, inspiring personalities who have demonstrated leadership quality and achievements. The IMPACT Scholarship aims to recognise Malaysian youth with outstanding leadership capabilities, who have positively impacted communities.

To date, HWUM has provided over 4,199 scholarships to bright and deserving students through its range of scholarships and other financial assistance programmes, providing equal access to high-quality UK education to all.

Heriot-Watt University also has a rich and significant heritage of widening participation and

empowering women.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, said the university thrives on promoting inclusivity, embracing differences, and encouraging opportunities.