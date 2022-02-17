Heriot-Watt University Malaysia Holds graduation ceremony for 577 Students

PUTRAJAYA: Heriot-Watt University Malaysia (HWUM) held a physical three-day graduation ceremony for 577 students at Marriot Hotel, Putrajaya, from Friday (11 February 2022) to Sunday (13 February 2022).

The graduation ceremonies were held under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) with all attendees required to conduct a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), as part of the University’s safety measures.

HWUM’s first in-person graduation in two years marked another milestone for the UK university as it celebrated its 200 years of Scottish heritage and 10 Years of Impact in Education and Beyond in Malaysia.

The event was made even more meaningful with the official installation of HWUM’s first ProChancellor in Malaysia, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, who was appointed on 1 August 2021.

The Pro-Chancellor conferred degrees to the graduates from the University’s School of Engineering and Physical Sciences (EPS); School of Social Sciences (SoSS); School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society (EGIS); and School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences (MACS).

In her speech during the graduation, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah noted that despite the new challenges that Covid-19 had presented, shifting the way that we work, live, and interact, HWUM’s students were able to rise above and thrive.

Tan Sri Dr Jemilah added that the University will advance its heritage and duty to create purpose driven leaders; continue to foster the ethos of inclusion and education for all; and continue to innovate and research for the betterment of communities.

“The University is ardent in its ambition of making every student future ready, building on the successes of its first 10 years in Malaysia. We will continue to support students be internationally, emotionally, culturally, and ethically equipped for the future, so that they may positively impact communities. There’s never been a more important time to address global matters, particularly environmental change and societal inclusiveness, than today,“ she said.

The Pro-Chancellor also conferred honorary degrees to Malaysian squash legend Datuk (Dr) Nicol Ann David; The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)’s Senior Vice President Datuk Seri (Dr) Michael Yam; Architect (Dr) Serina Hijjas; and Immediate Past President at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (Dr) Tan Suee Chieh.

The following honorary titles were awarded as below:

1. Datuk (Dr) Nicol Ann David (Honorary Graduate School of Social Sciences, DUniv) for her contribution to sport and her support of empowering lives through education.

Video message by Datuk (Dr) Nicol: https://youtu.be/WgrSudu-2Q4

2. Datuk Seri (Dr) Michael Yam (Honorary Graduate School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, DUniv) for his contribution as a developer and his valuable input to enhance statutory and construction regulations in the country. In addition, Datuk Seri (Dr) Michael has also made generous contributions to HWUM via ‘The Datuk Seri Dr

Michael Yam – CIOB Bursary’ to support deserving bright young minds who wish to study

in fields leading to the built industry. Video message by Datuk Seri (Dr) Michael Yam: https://youtu.be/Ezl-RggR9XM

3. Architect (Dr) Serina Hijjas (Honorary Graduate School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, DUniv) for her contribution as an architect and planner who champions sustainability and ‘green’ design principles. In addition, Architect (Dr) Serina was also the principal architect who designed HWUM’s Green Campus in Putrajaya.

Video message by Architect (Dr) Serina Hijjas: https://youtu.be/DnbiT_uuNCw

4. (Dr) Tan Suee Chieh (Honorary Graduate School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, DLitt) for his unwavering commitment and hard work with the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, and the role he plays in encouraging the next generation of actuaries to excel in the field. Video message by (Dr) Tan Suee Chieh: https://youtu.be/FOQ4HRz8Ni4

For more information on Heriot-Watt University Malaysia and its world-class programmes, please visit: https://www.hw.ac.uk/malaysia/about/campus.html