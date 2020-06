KUALA LUMPUR: Disasters bring out the best in people and this is especially true of three Malaysians who have stepped up to help those in crisis.

Andrew Chew founded an organisation that connects food businesses with the homeless while A. Kalyani Appukutty cooks for single mothers, marginalised children and refugees.

Andrew Selvagaran works to promote children’s rights and to empower the young who are marginalised.

When the Covid-19 crisis hit Malaysia, Chew got together with some like-minded people and together they set up That One Thing, an initiative to bridge the gap between people hit by the health crisis and food and beverage companies, to provide food that would otherwise go to waste.

“We only initiate the t-shirt campaign and 100% profits go to The Lost Food Project who will do the food collection and distribution,“ Chew said.

Chew told theSun that all profits generated from the t-shirt will be handed to The Lost Food Project (TLFP), a not-for-profit organisation that pioneered sustainable food banking in Malaysia, rescuing perfectly edible, good-quality, nutritious surplus food and distributing it to those living in food poverty.

Since the MCO was enforced on March 18, they have distributed more than 180,000 meals.

Kalyani joined the Hare Krishna Society as a volunteer to help single mothers, children and refugees living in the Klang Valley.

The former flight attendant told theSun that she bakes vegetarian cookies and distributes them to needy families.

She also collaborates with No Food Waste Rangers, an organisation that seeks groceries and essentials for distribution to poor families.

Kalyani said she has also raised more than RM22,000 to help about 800 families going through a lean period.

Selvagaran prefers to focus on children, especially those in crisis, such as delinquents and victims of human traffickers.

He reaches out to them through Suara Kanak-kanak Malaysia (Suka), an organisation that he founded, to ensure they receive fair and just treatment, are protected and have access to appropriate care.

“I believe every child should have the opportunity to grow up and develop his full potential.”

Selvagaran said Suka has 250 to 300 children under its care, many among them are orang asli.

“We have programmes to prepare the children for a better future.”

Suka also attends to community placements and foster care as well as finding solutions for children’s problems.

“This programme is crucial for children who are not with their parents.

“We ensure they are protected during their vulnerable years.”

Selvagaran recalled a conversation he once had with an elderly orang asli who shared his life story.

“He encouraged me to find solutions for the community’s problems and even the world.

He pointed out that development has created these problems for the marginalised and vulnerable children.”

