HFMD: 2,638 cases reported in Perak so far this year

IPOH: A total of 2,638 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) was reported in Perak so far this year.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the number showed an increase of 15.6 fold from only 159 cases recorded during the corresponding period last year.

In the 19th epidemiological week (ME19) ending May 14 alone, he said 754 HFMD cases were recorded in the state with Kinta having the highest number at 178 cases, followed by Hilir Perak (127); Perak Tengah (71); Manjung (70); Batang Padang (63); Hulu Perak (51); Kerian (51); Muallim (47); Kampar (46); Larut, Matang, Selama (28); and Kuala Kangsar (22).

However, Mohd Akmal said that there was no death due to HFMD reported in the state.

Meanwhile, he said 42 kindergartens in the state had been closed either voluntarily or under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) due to HFMD, including 20 in Kinta and six in Perak Tengah. - Bernama