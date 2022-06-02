HFMD: Child care centres should close even with only one case (Updated)

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has suggested that child care centres in the state be closed should the premises record a case of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said this move was an initial step to prevent the disease from spreading.

However, he said the matter was subject to the assessment of the State Health Department (JKNK) on whether the premises should close or otherwise.

“HFMD cases in this state are still high with the cumulative number reaching about 5,200 people. To date, a total of 20 child care centres had been ordered to close, of which 15 have resumed their operations.

“We hope the people will continue to practice good hygiene and seek immediate treatment at hospitals or observe self-quarantine if their children are showing HFMD symptoms,” he said.

Dr Izani said this to reporters after officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new Kota Bharu Medical Centre (KBMC) hospital building here today. Also present were JKNK director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, KBMC chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin and general manager Mohd Nazri Yaacob.

The construction of the 12-storey hospital building with a 200-bed capacity will involve a cost of RM250 million.

On the recent monkeypox outbreak in several countries, Dr Izani said the state government advised the public to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

“This disease may spread through contact with an infected person or animal. The prevention method is similar to the standard operating procedures for Covid-19. This means that if we are sick, we have to quarantine ourselves so that we do not infect others,” he said.

In SEREMBAN, state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said 3,925 HFMD cases were reported in Negeri Sembilan from Jan 1 to yesterday.

Seremban recorded the most cases with 2,219, followed by Port Dickson (484), Jempol (430), Rembau (333), Tampin (175), Kuala Pilah (172) and Jelebu (112).

“However, cumulative cases at the end of epidemiology week 21/2022 ended May 28 totalled 780, a drop of 21 per cent from the previous week.

“The cumulative HFMD outbreaks in the state were 50 clusters, with nine still active, namely three in Seremban, three in Jempol and one each in Port Dickson, Tampin and Jelebu,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama