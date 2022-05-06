HFMD: Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk record 144 cases

IPOH: A total of 144 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been recorded in the districts of Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk during the 17th Epidemiology Week (ME) this year.

State Health, Environment, Science and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the number jumped 7.5-fold compared with the corresponding ME last year, which recorded only 17 cases.

“To date, seven outbreaks of HFMD have been declared where six cases (86 per cent) occurred in Hilir Perak and one case (14 per cent) in Bagan Datuk,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Akmal said outbreaks mostly occurred in kindergartens, nurseries and preschools, namely five cases and child care centres (two cases), adding that no outbreaks were reported in private homes.

He urged parents to ensure that their children are free of HFMD before sending them to nurseries, childcare centres or childminders to prevent outbreaks.

“Children with symptoms of infection should be taken to a clinic or hospital for further examination and treatment,“ he said. - Bernama