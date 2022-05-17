HFMD outbreak: Malacca will only close all nurseries on MOH orders

MALACCA: Despite the sharp increase in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Malacca, the state government will only close all nurseries and kindergartens if it receives a directive from the Health Ministry.

State Women Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin said so far, only 11 child-care centres had been ordered to temporarily close following the HFMD outbreak in the state.

“So far, there is no instruction to close all nurseries, kindergartens and child daycare centres,” she told reporters after launching a safety and health programme at the Malacca Historical City Council square here today.

Media reports said Malacca recorded a significant increase with 977 HFMD cases during the 18th Epidemiological Week this year compared to only 95 cases in the same period last year.

State Health Department director Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman was reported as saying that the 11 kindergartens, nurseries and care centres closed involved seven premises in the Jasin district, three in Central Malacca and one in Alor Gajah. — Bernama