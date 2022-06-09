HFMD: Perak has recorded over 8,000 cases so far this year

IPOH: Perak has recorded 8,032 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) since the beginning of the year as of yesterday (June 8).

State Health, Environment, Science and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said of the total, 144 cases involved teenagers aged 12 and above.

He said 787 cases or 10.5 per cent of the cases involved primary school students aged seven to 12, while the highest number of cases was recorded involving the group under the age of seven, with 6,544 cases.

He said 222 cases were reported during epidemiological week 22 as of last Monday, which led to the closure of 188 childcare centres, either voluntarily or by the directive of the District Health Office (PKD), in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 Act.

“The Manjung district recorded the highest number of kindergarten closures with 67 or 35.2 per cent followed by Kinta district with 53 kindergartens (28.2 per cent).

“The PKD routinely inspects all premises, and so far, more than 6,000 premises have been inspected,“ he said after officiating the Kinta River Basin-Integrated River Basin Management (CBKRB-IRBM) Community Plan Draft Discussion Workshop here today.

Mohd Akmal said premises owners should always take care of cleanliness and hygiene, and not allow entry to any children who have symptoms of HFMD to prevent transmission to other children. — Bernama