Hidden camera incident: Airbnb removes homestay’s host account

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbnb safety team has removed the host account of a homestay in Sabah pending an investigation into an allegation that a hidden camera was installed inside a wall socket at the lodging.

Airbnb’s India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan General Manager Amanpreet Bajaj in an email to Bernama said Airbnb banned hidden cameras and was disappointed to hear of such incidents.

“While safety incidents are rare on Airbnb, we take reports such as these seriously, and we have been providing support to our guests,” he said.

On Sunday (Sept 24) Bernama reported that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) viewed the claim made by a foreign couple seriously.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the Sabah government, the state Motac and related agencies have been asked to take stern action against the allegation which was revealed on a Shanghai-based social media platform Xiaohongshu on Sept 14 and later shared by local news portals. - Bernama