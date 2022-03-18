Hidden gem for fruit lovers

PETALING JAYA: If you are looking for a variety of local fruits, you might want to visit the state’s hidden gem, Selangor Fruit Valley (SFV) in Bestari Jaya in Rawang.

The project was established in 2003 with the aim to modernise the state’s agricultural sector in line with the vision of the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation.

Its group chief executive officer, Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi, said among the fruits available at SFV is a unique fruit called “nangcem”.

“The inside of the fruit is soft, and it has an aroma like jackfruit,” he said.

Mohamad Khairil added “nangcem” was grown after a comprehensive research and development process by SFV.

Other fruits that are found at SFV are durian, guava, rambutan, jackfruit and mangoes, as well as coconuts.

Mohamad Khairil said SFV is also an agro-tourism site as well as the state’s food security hub.

Visitors can also enjoy other attractions at SFV such as a deer park, petting zoo and a herb garden.

They also can harvest vegetables as well as enjoy cultural performances that are held every month.

SFV also has plans to introduce all-terrain vehicle rides as well as other activities such as fishing, cycling and water sports.

“This place is suitable for families to enjoy all activities and programmes that we have lined up.

“We have been ready since last year to welcome visitors.

“We will strictly comply with the standard operating procedures and work closely with tour guides and travel agencies.

“Selangor Fruit Valley would be a boost for the tourism industry, especially for Selangor.

“Once our borders are opened, we will be prepared to accept foreign tourists,” he said.

“We are always expanding our attractions. We cannot remain static in order to get tourists.”

SFV is open from 9am to 4pm. It is closed on Friday.