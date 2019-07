KUALA LUMPUR: The High Commission of India here is heading towards a total cashless system as part of ongoing efforts to streamline consular services to the applicants and make it applicant friendly.

It will first implement a cashless system by using Point of sale (POS) machines, an electronic payment device to receive payments through debit/credit cards.

“In the second phase, we will provide an online portal where the payment can be made online”, said the high commission in a statement.

As of today, all applicants who seek services at High Commission of India are able to make payment through debit or credit cards.