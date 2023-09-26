High Court acquits and discharges self-employed man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

PUTRAJAYA: A self-employed man was acquitted and discharged by the Shah Alam High Court today for from a charge of trafficking in 7,541 grammes of Methamphetamine.

Judicial Commissioner Roszianayati Ahmad acquitted and discharged Loh Lip Poh without ordering him to enter his defence.

Loh’s lawyer Kee Wei Lon told Bernama that the High Court found that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against his client.

Loh was accused of trafficking in the drugs at Aramex (M) Sdn Bhd located at Hedgeford Innovation Park in Jalan Tandang, Petaling Jaya, Selangor between 10.10 am and 10.40 am on Nov 21, 2019.

According to the prosecution’s case, police seized 10 plastic packages labeled “Aramex” suspected to be contain methamphetamine, in the warehouse of the courier company. Following the seizure, an investigation was conducted by a policeman who went to the warehouse to request for a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to be played.

The policeman, upon examining CCTV footage, discovered that a Chinese man had arrived at the warehouse on that day to deliver the 10 boxes.

A prosecution witness who was the receptionist, working at the front counter of Aramex warehouse, said a Chinese man who was later identified as Loh approached her and wanted to send 10 packages that were already wrapped in Aramex flyers and there was also an Aramex slip with the recipient’s address in Sabah.

Kee submitted that the prosecution had failed to prove that Loh had possession of the drugs found in the Aramex warehouse as they were unable to exclude third-party access to the items.

He also argued that the CCTV footage did not meet the requirements of Section 90A of the Evidence Act and cannot be admitted or considered in the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin appeared for the prosecution. -Bernama